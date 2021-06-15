Police make witness appeal after woman strangled to death in Norfolk
Detectives have made a fresh plea for information and CCTV footage after a woman was strangled to death in Norfolk.
68-year old Linda Hood was originally thought to have died in a house fire in Cherwell Way in Gorleston on Friday 11th June.
But a post mortem examination later established the cause of death as "compression to the neck".
Police have stepped up patrols and appealed for anyone in the area on Thursday or Friday the 10th and 11th of June to get in touch.
A public portal has been set-up encouraging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.