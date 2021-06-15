Police make witness appeal after woman strangled to death in Norfolk

Detectives have made a fresh plea for information and CCTV footage after a woman was strangled to death in Norfolk.

68-year old Linda Hood was originally thought to have died in a house fire in Cherwell Way in Gorleston on Friday 11th June.

But a post mortem examination later established the cause of death as "compression to the neck".

Police have stepped up patrols and appealed for anyone in the area on Thursday or Friday the 10th and 11th of June to get in touch.

We know this incident will have caused a lot of concern in the local community, however we have a team of dedicated detectives working on this case and officers will remain in the area over the coming days. We encourage members of the public to speak with them, about any concerns they may have. Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team

Flowers left at the scene in Gorleston, Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia