Silverstone "confident" fans will be at British GP despite lockdown easing delay

Bosses at Silverstone say they're confident that fans will be back at the British Grand Prix in July, despite the announcement of a four week delay to the easing of Covid restrictions.

Around 120,000 tickets have been sold to fans expecting to attend the Northamptonshire Circuit right across the weekend of July 16-18, just one day before the Prime Minister said current restrictions would continue until.

Lewis Hamilton won last year's race Credit: PA

A spokesperson for Silverstone told fans: "Following today’s announcement confirming that the easing of lockdown restrictions will be delayed by four weeks, we’d like to reassure you that we remain confident fans will be back at Silverstone for the 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix in July."

The Prime Minister ordered a delay of up to a month to the final phase of his road map to end the lockdown due to concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India.

The delay is seen as a huge blow to the hospitality industry, but sports events can still take place with limited crowds. What's not clear is whether Silverstone would have to reduce numbers to comply with restrictions.

Last year's British Grand Prix was held behind closed doors Credit: PA

This morning the government announced that the Wimbledon finals will be contested in front of capacity crowds and Wembley will be allowed to host 40,000 fans for its final four Euro 2020 fixtures.

The government has confirmed plans for up to 20 pilot events across sport and entertainment, with Wimbledon and football’s European Championship the big winners. It's possible the British Grand Prix could be included in this.

A spokesperson for the circuit said: "Our ongoing discussions with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, as well as Public Health England, are positive. We will communicate the full details with you once we have them."

The event brings millions of pounds into the Northamptonshire economy every year.