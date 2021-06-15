Residents of a Norfolk village have been searching for an elderly woman who has gone missing from a care home.

Margaret Smith, 87, was last seen at the Lincoln House care home in Dereham Road, Swanton Morley, shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday night.

Police say they are "growing concerned" for her welfare and have asked people to check their outbuildings and the grounds of their properties.

Residents have spent the last couple of days looking for her.

In a statement, Castlemeadow Care, who run the care home, said staff alerted the police and Mrs Smith's family when they realised she was missing.

They also thanked the local community for their support and said everyone's thoughts were with Mrs Smith's family.

The Lincoln House care home in Swanton Morley. Credit: Castlemeadow Care

"Margaret is much loved by everyone at Lincoln House. Our staff remain professional but understandably are upset and worried for Margaret’s welfare," the statement from Castlemeadow Care read.

"The staff continue to care for our residents and are supporting them during this difficult time. All our staff are working hard and continue to join the search teams.

"We have had so much support from the local community and we would very much like to thank everyone, the police, all search and rescue teams and the public volunteers for the overwhelming support and their efforts as the search for Margaret continues.

"We would appeal to everyone to remain vigilant and continue their efforts in searching for Margaret, checking their properties, grounds and local areas.

"The local volunteer search is being coordinated from Swanton Morley Village Hall, if anyone wishes to join the search, please report to the coordinator at the Village Hall.

"If anyone has any information that could help locate Margaret please contact the police. Margaret is a very sociable lady and greatly missed by everyone at Lincoln House and we very much hope for her safe return."

Mrs Smith is described as white, 5ft 4, slim build with short grey hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a floral blouse and a navy cardigan.