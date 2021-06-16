Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell is to leave his role to "pursue new challenges".

The departure comes just days after the club hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons when they announced a multi-million partnership with Asian betting firm, BK8.

The move prompted a huge backlash among fans after details of the company's sexualised marketing techniques came to light.

Norwich later cancelled the deal and apologised to supporters.

It's now been announced that Kensell will leave the club at the end of the month, although there's no suggestion his departure has anything to do with recent events.

Kensell joined Norwich's commercial team in 2014 and became the club's chief operating officer four years later.

“After nearly seven years and with a heavy heart, I have taken the difficultdecision to leave Norwich City at the end of the month," he said.

“We have created a club that is truly unique and is the envy of many others. There have been many highs and lows, but I am leaving the club in a much healthier position than when I arrived.

“Our world renowned, self-financed and sustainable model is now firmly established, and the club continues to lead the way in this area. We have proved that an ambitious, progressive football club can be successful, viable and attractive. To have played my part in leading that has been very special and gives me a tremendous sense of pride.

“I have loved every minute of my time at the club and look forward to watching Norwich City go from strength to strength.”

Joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, added: “We arevery sad that Ben has decided to move on. He has made an outstanding contribution torestructuring the club. He has also transformed our commercial activities and is highly regarded by all who have worked with him - staff, supporters and sponsors."