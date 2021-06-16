Family pay tribute to Gorleston murder victim

The brother of a woman murdered in Gorleston has paid tribute to her, saying she was kind, friendly and would help anyone out.

68-year old Linda Hood was originally thought to have died in a house fire in Cherwell Way in Gorleston on Friday 11th June.

But a post mortem examination later revealed she had been strangled.

Linda Hood with her late husband, Alan around 4 years ago Credit: Linda Hood's family

The family has also released a photograph of Linda, taken with her late husband, Alan Hood, around 4 years ago.

I am deeply saddened to hear the awful news of how my beloved sister Linda has died, she was a kind, friendly lady who would assist in helping anyone out. I really want to urge for anyone who has any information to come forward Tony Green, brother of Linda Hood

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and CCTV footage.

Police have stepped up patrols and appealed for anyone in the area on Thursday or Friday the 10th and 11th of June to get in touch.