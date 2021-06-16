Family pay tribute to Gorleston murder victim
The brother of a woman murdered in Gorleston has paid tribute to her, saying she was kind, friendly and would help anyone out.
68-year old Linda Hood was originally thought to have died in a house fire in Cherwell Way in Gorleston on Friday 11th June.
But a post mortem examination later revealed she had been strangled.
The family has also released a photograph of Linda, taken with her late husband, Alan Hood, around 4 years ago.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and CCTV footage.
Police have stepped up patrols and appealed for anyone in the area on Thursday or Friday the 10th and 11th of June to get in touch.