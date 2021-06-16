Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher has been inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame.

Butcher was part of the Ipswich team that famously won the UEFA Cup in 1981.

He also won 77 England caps and helped the Three Lions reach a World Cup semi-final in 1990.

The centre-back retired from playing in 1993 and is now back at Ipswich as a coach, assisting Kieron Dyer with the club's under 23s team.

Butcher was presented with his award by Sir Bobby Robson's wife, Lady Elsie, at Portman Road on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for The National Football Museum described Butcher as "a resolute and courageous leader on the field" and "occasionally bloodied but never unbowed."

The National Football Museum celebrates the greatest players and moments in the country's footballing history.

Recent inductees to the Hall of Fame include former Norwich City striker Justin Fashanu who posthumously became the first professional gay player to be inducted at a special ceremony last year.