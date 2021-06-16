Lincolnshire company recalls cat food after possible link to rare disease

A Lincolnshire pet food company is recalling cat food sold at Pets At Home and Sainsbury’s after an increase in a rare disease was linked to the food.

Fold Hill Foods, in Old Leake, issued the recall notice on Tuesday evening as a 'voluntary and precautionary measure'.

In a statement, the company said:

We are voluntarily recalling the dry products we manufacture for the brands detailed below as a precautionary measure. We are supporting an investigation by the food and veterinary authorities into a possible safety issue affecting cats. Fold Hill Farm statement

A statement on the government website says that there has been an increase in pancytopenia, a rare disease that causes deficiency in blood cells.

A government statement said:

There is concern on the safety of the products. There has been an increase in cases of pancytopenia in cats and there is a possible link to the cat food products listed above. Pancytopenia is a very rare condition wherein the number of blood cells (red, white and platelets) rapidly decreases, causing serious illness. Government statement

Fold Hill Farms is urging anyone who bought AVA (Pets At Home), Applaws & Sainsbury’s brands of cat food, not to feed it to their pet and instead return it in store for a refund.

A spokesperson said: “If you have bought any of the above products as detailed above, do not feed them to your cat.

"Instead check if you have bought the affected products and batch codes and the use-by and best before dates and write down the batch code for reference at home and return the products to the store for a full refund with or without a receipt."

A full list of the products being recalled can be found here and on the government website.