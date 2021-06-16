More than 9,000 care home workers in the east not vaccinated
More than 9,000 staff working for care homes for older people in the East of England still haven't had their first Covid vaccination.
The latest data available, from earlier this month, show the region has the lowest proportion of staff vaccinated outside London.
The Government is set to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccinations.
Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is known to be in favour of the move, while England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has said doctors and care workers have a "professional responsibility" to protect their patients.
Ministers are expected to announce the move in the coming days and a consultation will also begin on whether other health and care workers should also have the jabs.
Raj Sehgal, Managing Director of ArmsCare Ltd, which has four homes in west Norfolk says he supports vaccinations, but the government needs to look at the implications for the small, but valuable proportion of employees who will be effected.
More care home staff have been vaccinated than the general population because they were in a top priority group, however the East of England has lowest proportion of care home staff vaccinated outside of London.
There are 55,993 staff working in care homes for older people in the East of England
Those figures compare to 83.7% and 68.7% across England
The decision is controversial, with unions warning that more than a third of carers would consider leaving their jobs if vaccinations become compulsory.