More than 9,000 care home workers in the east not vaccinated

More than 9,000 staff working for care homes for older people in the East of England still haven't had their first Covid vaccination.

The latest data available, from earlier this month, show the region has the lowest proportion of staff vaccinated outside London.

The Government is set to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccinations.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is known to be in favour of the move, while England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has said doctors and care workers have a "professional responsibility" to protect their patients.

Ministers are expected to announce the move in the coming days and a consultation will also begin on whether other health and care workers should also have the jabs.

Raj Sehgal, Managing Director, ArmsCare Ltd Credit: ITV Anglia

Raj Sehgal, Managing Director of ArmsCare Ltd, which has four homes in west Norfolk says he supports vaccinations, but the government needs to look at the implications for the small, but valuable proportion of employees who will be effected.

The Social Care sector already faces a recruitment and retention crisis with a shortage of 112,000 skilled staff. This decision will be further exasperate a bad situation Raj Sehgal, Managing Director, ArmsCare Ltd

More care home staff have been vaccinated than the general population because they were in a top priority group, however the East of England has lowest proportion of care home staff vaccinated outside of London.

There are 55,993 staff working in care homes for older people in the East of England

83.2% Care home staff in the east have had first jab

68.2% Care home staff in the east have had both jabs

Those figures compare to 83.7% and 68.7% across England

Our priority is to make sure people in care homes are protected and we launched the consultation to get views on whether and how the Government might take forward a new requirement for adult care home providers, looking after older people, to only deploy staff who have had a Covid-19 vaccination or have an appropriate exemption Department of Health and Social Care

The decision is controversial, with unions warning that more than a third of carers would consider leaving their jobs if vaccinations become compulsory.