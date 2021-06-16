Norwich City to host Liverpool on opening day of new Premier League season

Norwich City will once again face Liverpool on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

The fixture is a repeat of the opening day of the 2019/20 campaign when Norwich lost 4-1 at Anfield.

On this occasion, Liverpool will head to Carrow Road on August 14, before Norwich travel to reigning champions Manchester City for their first away trip the following week (August 21).

Those two daunting matches are followed by equally tough tests against Leicester City and Arsenal, before the Canaries host fellow newly-promoted side Watford on September 18.

In terms of other key dates, Daniel Farke's team will welcome Arsenal to Carrow Road on Boxing Day and will visit Leicester City on New Year's Day.

They will then finish their campaign at home to Tottenham Hotspur on May 22.

Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy. Credit: PA

Norwich City's key Premier League fixtures