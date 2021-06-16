People in Peterborough are being warned to look out for unlicensed ice cream vans this summer and to report any they see to the council.

The City Council licences all ice cream vans that trade legally in the city to ensure that the vehicles are roadworthy, insured and hold a valid MOT.

The licensed vans are also subjected to regular hygiene checks and the drivers are all DBS vetted and checked to make sure they have a valid driving licence.

Once licensed, the ice cream van is issued with an orange plate that is fixed to the rear of the vehicle – similar to those on taxis.

The orange plate contains the council logo, the plate number and the vehicle registration of the van. Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, said: