‘Plentiful supply’: People in Cambridgeshire urged to get vaccine

Health bosses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are urging people to come and get their coronavirus jabs, saying there is a plentiful supply of the vaccine in the area.
They say they have lots of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for anyone booking their first or second doses.
People who are over 40 are being reminded they only need eight weeks between doses and so can bring forward appointments.
Anyone aged 23 and over can book their vaccination via the NHS website.
Dr Gary Howsam, from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said the second dose is important to get.