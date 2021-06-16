‘Plentiful supply’: People in Cambridgeshire urged to get vaccine

Health bosses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are urging people to come and get their coronavirus jabs, saying there is a plentiful supply of the vaccine in the area.

They say they have lots of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for anyone booking their first or second doses.

People who are over 40 are being reminded they only need eight weeks between doses and so can bring forward appointments.

We currently have plentiful supply of the Astra Zeneca vaccine for people who need their second dose, as well as Pfizer vaccines for people booking their first dose. I'd encourage anyone who has been invited to book their first or second dose to do so, and join the millions of people who have already had theirs. Dr David Vickers, Medical Director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Anyone aged 23 and over can book their vaccination via the NHS website.

Dr Gary Howsam, from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said the second dose is important to get.