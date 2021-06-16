Six new houses to support Cambridge’s homeless
A Cambridge homelessness charity is expanding its support to people in the city.
Six new modular homes have been built to help those with a history of rough sleeping.
Last year the charity Jimmy’s, Cambridge City Council and Hill, a house building company, joined forces to make the homes a reality. In total 16 modular homes have now been built in the area.
Cambridge City Council provided the land for the homes in Abbey ward, which were designed and installed by Hill.
Jimmy’s will provide support for the new tenants and help with maintenance.
The homes will be lived in temporarily, with residents later being moved to more permanent accommodation.
The homes, which have separate living, cooking, sleeping and bathroom areas, cost less than £5 a week to run.
Similar projects have now been rolled out elsewhere in the country after the success of this one.