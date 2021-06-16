Six new houses to support Cambridge’s homeless

A Cambridge homelessness charity is expanding its support to people in the city.

Six new modular homes have been built to help those with a history of rough sleeping.

Last year the charity Jimmy’s, Cambridge City Council and Hill, a house building company, joined forces to make the homes a reality. In total 16 modular homes have now been built in the area.

The council is proud to be part of this project by providing the land for the modular homes. Hill's generous donation of 16 homes to the city has provided Jimmy's with some top-quality housing for people who urgently need it. Cllr Mike Todd-Jones, Executive Councillor for Housing

Cambridge City Council provided the land for the homes in Abbey ward, which were designed and installed by Hill.

Jimmy’s will provide support for the new tenants and help with maintenance.

The homes will be lived in temporarily, with residents later being moved to more permanent accommodation.

At Jimmy's, we are always looking for new ways of working that allow us to provide vital opportunities to support those who are homeless. The modular home programme has showcased Cambridge's visionary spirit, and will have a lasting impact on homelessness in the city. The new homes will allow us to extend this impact to six more individuals who urgently need support. Mark Allan, Chief Executive at Jimmy's Cambridge

The homes, which have separate living, cooking, sleeping and bathroom areas, cost less than £5 a week to run.

Similar projects have now been rolled out elsewhere in the country after the success of this one.