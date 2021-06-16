Southend's Pride event cancelled because of delay in unlocking restrictions

Organisers of this year's Southend Pride have been forced to cancel the event because of the delay in easing coronavirus restrictions.

The parade and celebrations were planned for the 17th July, but that's two days before the new so called 'Freedom Day' on 19th July.

The team behind Southend Pride say it simply couldn't go ahead and they've had to make the decision with 'total sadness'

Organsiers say they'd worked extremely hard through demanding circumstances, and had hoped to bring the community together after such a tough year, but they have to accept that producing Pride under the present constraints is not possible.