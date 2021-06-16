Swaffham dad gets daughter's brain surgery scar tattoo

Play video

Video report by ITV Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

A Swaffham dad has had a brain surgery scar tattooed on his head so his four year old daughter does not feel like the "odd one out".

Four year old Esme is full of life and laughter but over the last two years - she's been fighting for both.

Esme was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour when she was just two years old.

Her parents Wendy and Aaron were told she needed surgery to survive.

Esme's has now finished chemo and her hair has grown back.

But the operation left Esme with a large scar on the back of her neck.

Esme's father Aaron Lambert decided to get a a tattoo to match Esme's scar to help take the attention off hers.

Didn't want her to feel like she was the odd one out. I thought I would make myself the same and I didn't like people staring at her when we were out and about. Aaron Lambert, Esme's dad

It sounds really vain but it is not about what she looks like, it was just that she looked so poorly. Wendy Lambert, Esme's mum

The family have been supported by Cancer Research UK.

There's still a 60 per cent chance Esme's cancer could come back, but she's growing stronger each day.

Wendy and Aaron Lambert, Esme's parents said: "It has been so nice she has been going back to nursey, she has gone back to gymnastics today, she is back in her dance classes, she is just doing stuff, she doesn't live any differently to any other 4 year old. You just live each day as it is. You have to have a bit of hope I think just to carry on."