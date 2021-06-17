All adults in the East to be invited to get a Covid-19 vaccine

All adults in the East of England will now be able to come forward to book a Covid-19 vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Speaking at the NHS Confed Conference on Thursday afternoon, Mr Hancock confirmed that everyone aged 18 and over would now be invited to arrange a jab.

"The speed of deployment means that tomorrow we can open vaccination to everyone over the age of 18," he said.

I think it’s an incredible achievement on the vaccination side. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

Matt Hancock also revealed four in every five adults in England had now had their first jab.

The government is now hoping to boost that number further, and around 1.5 million texts will be sent to people in the 18-20 age bracket across the country on Friday morning.

The news comes after health bosses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said that there was "plentiful supply" of vaccines in the area, and people shouldn't hesitate to book a jab.

By Thursday 10 June 2021, four in five adults in the East of England had received their first vaccine injection with 60% of all adults in the region being given both doses.

More than 900,000 people in the East of England will need to have their first injection in the next five weeks if the government is to meet its target of giving a first dose to all adults by July 19.