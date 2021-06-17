Cambridgeshire man who groomed schoolgirl for sex is jailed

A Cambridgeshire man who groomed and had a sexual relationship with a schoolgirl has been jailed.

Sam Harber, 30, of Cotton Close, Sawtry, met the victim after helping her with her laptop and the pair then communicated daily on Snapchat.

Harber admitted two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child in July and August 2017.

He and the girl continued to talk on social media but then stopped contacting each other in January 2018.

Harber was jailed for two years and eight months and handed a seven-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and a witness at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (11 June). He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Karin Peters, who investigated, said: “No child should have to experience this and it is an ordeal the victim will now have to live with. We work tirelessly to bring people who abuse children before the courts.”