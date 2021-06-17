Former Northampton Town boss Colin Calderwood has returned to the club as assistant manager.

The Scot, who also recently managed Cambridge United, led the Cobblers to automatic promotion from League Two in 2006.

He then left Sixfields to take over at Nottingham Forest.

Northampton have now agreed a deal with Blackpool to bring Calderwood back to the club where he will assist manager Jon Brady.

Calderwood was Assistant Head Coach at Blackpool and helped them earn promotion to the Championship, via the play-offs, last season.

"I am really pleased to be rejoining the club and I am hoping to be able to help all departments move forward, but the initial focus will clearly be on the first team," Calderwood said.

"The situation here is similar to the situation I arrived in at Blackpool in working with a talented young manager. I have spoken with Jon Brady a number of times, that relationship will build quickly and I am really looking forward to working with him and the rest of the coaching staff."

Jon Brady added: “I think he is the ideal person for the role. His experience will be perfect for us, he knows the club and he has an affinity for the club and the supporters."