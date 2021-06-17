'Holidays abroad are long overdue' says Southend Airport boss

The boss of London Southend Airport has warned that vaccinations must be trusted or the aviation sector could risk further damage.

It comes as the government said they are considering proposals that could allow people who have had both jabs to avoid quarantine on their return from amber list countries - but testing will still be required

Credit: PA

In a statement Glyn Jones, CEO, from London Southend Airport said:

The Government have done an excellent job in the vaccination roll out, yet the ongoing travel restrictions put into question their effectiveness. If indeed the vaccination provides protection against C-19 and current variants, it begs the question why Brits continue to be confined to our island.

He continued: "Holidays abroad are long overdue and pent up demand highlights the urgency of finding a viable solution, not only for travellers but for the aviation sector and its many employees.

Trust the vaccinations or risk further damage to aviation."

Spain, Portugal, France and Italy are all currently on the UK’s amber list meaning travel is allowed only in "extreme circumstances" and travellers face a 10 day quarantine upon return.

Downing Street said that the Government wanted people to travel abroad “as soon as it is safe to do so” but stressed that no decisions had been made about opening up holidays for those who had received both vaccine doses.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “As we have always set out, we want people to be able to travel abroad as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Currently we have set out a traffic light system for international travel. We are always learning more about the virus and its variants.

“At this stage in the pandemic, our current approach is the right one, but we keep our measures under review, and that was set out clearly in both the road map and the Global Travel Taskforce report.

“On the point about double vaccinations, absolutely no decisions have been made on that.”