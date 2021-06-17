A 20-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the water at a West Norfolk beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to Bawsey Pits near King's Lynn at around 4pm on Wednesday, which was one of the hottest days of the year so far.

He was treated by paramedics but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family have been informed and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Swimming is banned at the beauty spot due to cold water shock.

Wednesday's incident is the second fatality in the last year, after Kristers Bednarskis, from Peterborough, drowned at the popular country park in August.