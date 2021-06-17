Man, 20, who died at popular water beauty spot, is named locally

A man who died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bawsey Pits near King's Lynn has been named locally.

Radek Gina from Wisbech went into the water at the West Norfolk beauty spot on the afternoon of Wednesday June 16- one of the hottest days of the year.

He was treated by paramedics but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been made to the 20 year old on social media calling him a "great lad".

Bawsey Pits is a popular beauty spot in Norfolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

Swimming is banned at the beauty spot due to cold water shock.

Wednesday's incident is the second fatality in the last year, after Kristers Bednarskis, from Peterborough, drowned at the popular country park in August.