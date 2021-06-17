Man arrested in connection with Gorleston murder

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Gorleston.

Linda Hood, 68, was originally thought to have died in a house fire in Cherwell Way in Gorleston on Friday June 11.

However, a post mortem examination later revealed she had been strangled.

Police had not initially thought her death was suspicious.

The man arrested, in his 50s, is believed to be known to Linda.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

Linda Hood with her late husband Credit: Linda Hood's family