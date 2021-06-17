Defender Kyle Knoyle has agreed to join Doncaster Rovers after turning down the offer of a new contract at Cambridge United.

The right-back was named in the League Two Team of the Year last season after helping the U's gain promotion to League One.

Cambridge were keen for him to stay, but he has now made the decision to sign a deal with Doncaster instead.

The 24-year-old made 81 appearances for Cambridge over the last two campaigns.

Knoyle has agreed a two-year contract with Rovers and will officially join on July 1.

Meanwhile, Cambridge have announced that winger Shilow Tracey has joined the club on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old made 16 appearances for the U's on loan last season.

"After speaking to the manager about re-signing, I didn’t really think twice about it. I feel like everything just fits in well with me at the club – the players, the staff and the way we play. I can’t wait to get started now," Tracey said.