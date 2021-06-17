Seven MPs in the Anglia region have joined a rebellion of around 50 Conservatives who voted against the government keeping coronavirus restrictions in place.

However parliament approved the extension of lockdown measures in England until July 19, as Labour backed plans for a four-week delay aimed at buying more time for the vaccine programme.

MPs voted 461 to 60, a majority of 401, on Wednesday to approve regulations delaying the easing of the measures.

The following MPs from the Anglia region voted to defy the government plan to keep the measures in place:

Peter Bone - Wellingborough

Jonathan Djanogly - Huntingdon

Mark Francois - Rayleigh & Wickford

Philip Hollobone - Kettering

Andrew Lewer - Northampton South

Stephen McPartland - Stevenage

Jackie Doyle-Price - Thurrock (acted as teller)

For now, limits on numbers for sports events, theatres and cinemas will remain in place, nightclubs will stay shuttered and people will be asked to continue working from home where possible.

It comes after furious Tories rounded on Boris Johnson, the Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock and the Government’s scientific advisers over the extension of Covid restrictions in England.

They cast doubt on the Prime Minister’s commitment that July 19 would be a “terminus” date for the lockdown after he was forced to postpone easing restrictions on June 21.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson was challenged by Tory MPs Philip Davies and William Wragg, while Mr Hancock also faced a barrage of criticism over the delay.

The latest weekly figures for positive coronavirus cases in the Anglia region show 2,732 confirmed cases in the week to 12 June - an increase of 41% compared to the week before.

There were 52 Covid patients being treated in hospitals in the East of England on Wednesday 16 June which was five fewer than the previous Wednesday.

