Stowaway kitty survives week-long trip from Romania to UK

A four-week-old stowaway kitten has survived a week-long trip from Romania to Bedford.

Roman was trapped in a hot lorry and arrived to the UK dehydrated and fighting for survival.

The tiny cat needed intensive care and fluids after being rescued by Cats Protection volunteers.

He was only discovered after staff at a warehouse in Marsh Leys opened the doors of the truck to unload a furniture delivery.

Thankfully for the team at the warehouse, one of their fellow colleagues, Tamsin Eastwood, also co-ordinates the nearby Cats Protection branch.

It was a sad sight. The poor little thing was in a bad way. His eyes were stuck together and he was very weak. How he even had the strength to cry surprised me, but that was a good sign. He’s a little fighter and we knew what we had to do. Tamsin Eastwood, Co-ordinator of Cats Protection’s Bedford and Biggleswade Branch

Credit: Cats Protection

It is thought Roman had snuck on board the lorry looking for a place to sleep for the night.

The next thing he was crossing borders in rising summer temperatures. He must have been very hot, frightened and desperately thirsty. It’s a miracle he survived at all in this weather. Tamsin Eastwood, Co-ordinator of Cats Protection’s Bedford and Biggleswade Branch

Roman will spend the next three months in quarantine under government guidelines.

He is currently waiting on a rabies vaccine before being sent back to Cats Protection for rehoming.

The charity have now launched an appeal to raise money to cover Roman’s vets bill which has raised more than £1,000.