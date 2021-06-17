Police who seized 85 dogs while investigating a series of pet thefts have charged a man and a woman with animal welfare offences.

85 dogs of various breeds and ages were found at West Meadows in Ipswich on Saturday 20 March.

Six people were arrested at the time following this operation.

More than 80 suspected stolen dogs were discovered at the site. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Maria Lee, 47, of West Meadows in Ipswich has been charged with five counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, one count of failure to be responsible for animals to ensure their welfare under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and one count of aiding or abetting a breach of a disqualification imposed after conviction.

The West Meadows travellers site on the outskirts of Ipswich

Stacy Humphrys, 34, of West Meadows has been charged with two counts of breach of a disqualification imposed after conviction and one count of failure to be responsible for animals to ensure their welfare under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Both are on bail and will appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday 23 July.