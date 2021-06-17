Want to be a journalist? Applications are open for the ITV News Traineeship

At 4.30pm Anglia trainees past and present will host a live Q&A.

Applications are open for the ITV News Traineeship 2022, they will close on Sunday 20 June.

If successful, you would be one of 12 trainees based at a regional or national newsroom.

From London and Cardiff, to Jersey and in Norwich with ITV Anglia. Over nine months, you will get the chance to learn from correspondents on the road, top producers in the office and some of the best journalists across the country.

It really is a fantastic opportunity.

Charanpreet started her journalism career with the traineeship in 2018.

I started my journalism career with the traineeship in 2018 at Granada. Six months after finishing, I got a job as a trainee On-Screen Journalist at ITV Wales - now I'm a reporter, covering the whole nation. I would never have progressed so quickly without the traineeship - I learnt how to write for television, how to use a camera to film a report, and how to build a confident on-screen style. Charanpreet - Trainee 2018-19

I joined as the ITV Anglia trainee in 2010 and instantly felt part of the team. The training was fantastic and it felt like a real privilege to be learning from some of the best. I was ITV's Olympics Correspondent for the Games in Rio in 2016 and led coverage of the Leicester City helicopter crash in 2018. Last year, I stepped back from life on the road to take up the role of Content Hub Editor. Michael - Trainee 2010

Here at ITV Anglia we are joining forces with ITV Wales and UTV to hire candidates with a disability. It is part of a company-wide drive to boost representation.

We want to ensure we are fully representative in the content we make and who makes it. By limiting applications to this year’s traineeship to disabled candidates, I’m hoping we’ll progress our work in this area even further. Diversity and inclusion are so important to us as a company and to our output. Mike Talbot, Head of News and Programmes at ITV Anglia

If you are not disabled and therefore not eligible to apply for the position at ITV Anglia, there are other trainee positions available in different regions.

You could be based in one of the following newsrooms:

ITV Anglia (Norwich)

ITV Central (Birmingham)

ITV Granada (Media City, Salford)

ITV Meridian (Whiteley, near Southampton)

ITV Tyne Tees & Border (Gateshead)

ITV West Country (Bristol)

ITV Yorkshire (Leeds)

ITN (London)

ITV London

UTV (Belfast)

ITV Wales (Cardiff)

ITV Channel (St Helier)

There are 12 spaces the nine-month training programme, which will start on Monday 10th January 2022.

If it sounds exciting, this might just be the job for you.

You are not expected to walk in knowing everything, but you are expected to be passionate about the news, creative, full of ideas and ready to throw yourself in.

You must be able to show some commitment towards a career in journalism, either through writing, work experience, academic choices or current career. We also welcome applications from those switching from a different career, so long as you can prove a genuine interest in news.

All applicants should be over the age of 18 by 1st January 2022.

How to apply:

Applications can only be made for this scheme online. However, ITV is an inclusive employer and if you require this information in an alternative format, please contact newstraineeship2022@itv.com.

As part of the application process we are asking you to record two short 60 second clips to be sent as a link and uploaded.

Your application will be assessed in two stages which are clearly outlined on the application form. If you don’t get through the first stage, your second stage answers which are mainly scenario and writing based tests will not be considered.

If shortlisted, you will be invited to an online assessment day on either Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 6th or Thursday 7th October 2021. Please note that ITV News is not able to accommodate additional interview and assessment dates.

Closing date for applications: Sunday 20th June 2021 (23:59)