‘Why me?’: More than half of people with disabilities still too afraid to leave house
More than half of all disabled people are still too afraid to go out with the majority experiencing "chronic loneliness" according to the disability charity Sense.
The research raises fear that people with disabilities across East Anglia may be left behind when the UK fully reopens.
Sense says people are being left behind and in Loneliness Awareness Week the government needs to act now.
They say they are concerned that while many look forward to life beyond lockdown, many disabled people will remain behind closed doors, isolated and cut off from their communities.
In Northampton Janice Tillett, who is deaf and blind, says she has been struggling to get back to old routines.
Meanwhile in Norwich, Lucy Dawson, who is also blind and deaf, says she's felt isolated and vulnerable because of the pandemic.
Because of that Lucy has only left her house once since the start of lockdown.