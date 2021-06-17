Play video

More than half of all disabled people are still too afraid to go out with the majority experiencing "chronic loneliness" according to the disability charity Sense.

The research raises fear that people with disabilities across East Anglia may be left behind when the UK fully reopens.

Sense says people are being left behind and in Loneliness Awareness Week the government needs to act now.

They say they are concerned that while many look forward to life beyond lockdown, many disabled people will remain behind closed doors, isolated and cut off from their communities.

The severe impact of the pandemic has meant that many disabled people are now fearful and anxious about going out into public, and unless we support and prioritise them, isolation and loneliness will become a bigger problem. Our local communities also have an important role to play in ensuring that disabled people are not left behind as we move out of lockdown. Richard Kramer, Sense Chief Executive

56% concerned about their health.

39% anxious because they're not able to comply with safety measures.

61% now experiencing 'chronic loneliness'.

41% say they have been unsupported by their local community.

Janice Tillett Credit: ITV Anglia

In Northampton Janice Tillett, who is deaf and blind, says she has been struggling to get back to old routines.

Not only are we going to the outside world again, and processing the noises around us, but going into shops everywhere has screens up and everyone has to wear masks. If you can imagine hearing someone through a screen and a mask, I now have to have people speaking for me instead of me being in charge. That’s the most difficult thing. Janice Tillett

Lucy Dawson Credit: ITV Anglia

Meanwhile in Norwich, Lucy Dawson, who is also blind and deaf, says she's felt isolated and vulnerable because of the pandemic.

Because of that Lucy has only left her house once since the start of lockdown.