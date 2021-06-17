Will Latitude go ahead this year?

An announcement is expected soon about whether the Latitude festival can go ahead as planned this year.

The event at Henham park in Suffolk is due to begin in July - just three days after the Prime Minister's new date for potentially lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The festival, which started in 2006, brings some of the biggest names in music, comedy and the arts to the Suffolk countryside.

Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow Patrol were all due to perform at Latitude this summer.

Founder Melvin Benn said earlier this week he hasn't ‘given up hope’ yet but that the team is weighing up how to go forward.

If you'll allow us just a little more time, we're going to spend the next few days looking at the information and speaking to the relevant government departments to work out what it means for the festival. Rest assured, as soon as we know for definite if we can or can't go ahead, we will tell you. We expect that will be by the end of this week. Melvin Benn

He went on to say “Our first priority is always the safety of our festival-goers, the staff and the artists. We'll be working with the local and national authorities and will ensure that IF we aren't able to go ahead by the end of this week, all ticket holders will be able to roll over their tickets to 2022 or be able to claim a refund.”