The family of a man murdered in Northamptonshire six years ago has been promised an independent inquiry into the handling of his case by the county's Chief Constable.

Nick Adderley told the family of David Brickwood they would have his full support while the matter is looked into.

74-year-old David Brickwood was found stabbed and beaten in his home. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The news comes after the collapse of the trial back in April of the only person charged with his murder.

74-year-old David Brickwood was found stabbed and beaten in his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, in the early hours of September 26, 2015. He'd been attacked during a robbery.

Speaking to the officers the other day they seem quite straight and honest and above board. But the officers who did the investigation I think they should be held accountable for all our heart-ache. Dale Brickwood

After meeting with Dale and his brother Northamptonshire's Chief Constable told ITV Anglia he would support the family in their quest to find out what, if anything, went wrong...and to have the evidence re-examined.

Nick Adderley told his family they would have his full support while the matter is looked into Credit: ITV News Anglia

We listened to their concerns we met with both Dale and Gary, the sons of Mr David Brickwood, and they have some real concerns which both I and the comissioner share and therefore we are going to support them through their next stages of helping them get the answers that they deserve, require and absolutely deserve. Nick Adderley, Chief Constable, Northamptonshire Police

The murder of Mr Brickwood led to a high profile investigation, with well-known and respected in Northampton hundreds attended his funeral.

Several hundred people turned up to Mr Brickwood's funeral. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It emerged the retired scrap metal dealer had been tortured to reveal where in the house he kept the money but had refused.

Before the trial collapsed his family heard his anguished 999 call to the police shortly before he died.

Flowers outside the house of murder victim David Brickwood. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Even before the inquiry begins the county's Police and Crime Commissioner concedes the investigation does not appear to have been the force's finest hour.

This is going to need to be looked at by the Independent Office of Police Conduct & we'll support them to ensure that does. But I also don't want to say anything that prejudices that but it's clear to me that there's definitely room for improvements particularly in the initial stages of the investigation. I don't think it was carried out to the highest standards that perhaps it should have been. Stephen Mold, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire

Stephen Mold said that he feels more could have been done at the time. Credit: ITV News Anglia

With such a high-profile case any inquiry would be conducted by officers from well away from the region.

It will look into whether mistakes were made and go over the evidence again to see what may have been missed.

For Mr Brickwood's family, it raises the possibility of others being charged.