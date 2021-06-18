Family of David Brickwood, who was murdered in Northampton promised an independent inquiry by Chief Constable
The family of a man murdered in Northamptonshire six years ago has been promised an independent inquiry into the handling of his case by the county's Chief Constable.
Nick Adderley told the family of David Brickwood they would have his full support while the matter is looked into.
The news comes after the collapse of the trial back in April of the only person charged with his murder.
74-year-old David Brickwood was found stabbed and beaten in his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, in the early hours of September 26, 2015. He'd been attacked during a robbery.
After meeting with Dale and his brother Northamptonshire's Chief Constable told ITV Anglia he would support the family in their quest to find out what, if anything, went wrong...and to have the evidence re-examined.
The murder of Mr Brickwood led to a high profile investigation, with well-known and respected in Northampton hundreds attended his funeral.
It emerged the retired scrap metal dealer had been tortured to reveal where in the house he kept the money but had refused.
Before the trial collapsed his family heard his anguished 999 call to the police shortly before he died.
Even before the inquiry begins the county's Police and Crime Commissioner concedes the investigation does not appear to have been the force's finest hour.
With such a high-profile case any inquiry would be conducted by officers from well away from the region.
It will look into whether mistakes were made and go over the evidence again to see what may have been missed.
For Mr Brickwood's family, it raises the possibility of others being charged.