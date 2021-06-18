Play video

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has arrived in Cambridgeshire this afternoon to open the new emergency department at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The West Suffolk MP is there as part of his previous pledge to build 40 new hospitals in the UK and to update existing ones.

Matt Hancock thanked staff for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Hancock has come under fire this week after alleged messages between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his former aide Dominic Cummings, who leaked them, called the Health Secretary "useless".

Here at Hinchingbrooke there's no facilities opened and the facilities are there to help ensure in part that we deal with this backlog of cases, the backlog of need, that has been built up through the pandemic and we are absolutely determined to address. Matt Hancock

Mr Hancock also visited the new urgent and emergency care facilities which has improved the experience for patients using the Emergency Department and has created a new Ambulatory Care Unit and Acute Assessment Unit.

This work forms phase one of a three-phase redevelopment programme for the hospital.

The second phase will see construction of a new, state-of-the-art theatres block that will replace the current operating theatres facility.

The final phase will see the redevelopment of the remainder of the hospital site by 2035 to ensure facilities continue to meet the needs of our patients in the future.