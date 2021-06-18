Latitude Festival will go ahead this year despite delay on restrictions lifting

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer.

Bosses of the popular Latitude Festival in Suffolk have today told ITV News Anglia that it will still go ahead, despite earlier this week the Prime Minister announcing a four-week delay in easing lockdown restrictions.

I have spent much of this week talking with the government and I am very confident

Melvin is also director of Leicester's Download Festival, a test event happening this weekend with 10,000 people - all monitored by government scientists to assess the virus' impact.

And last month he organised another test music festival in Liverpool with 5,000 fans.

So he, the festival director feels confident.

Following the Prime Minister's announcement, I am now very confident that Latitude is going ahead. I'm going to release the rest of the line-up and the day splits tomorrow - which is a clear demonstration of my confidence. Melvin Benn, Managing Director at Festival Republic

Here at The Plough in Wangford, they're pleased to hear that Latitude festival could still be on. For them, it always brings a busy few days.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director at Festival Republic says he is confident that it is safe. Credit: ITV News Anglia

After such a horrific year for hospitality, Latitude is going to be amazing. It always brings in lots of customers to the area where we live. We're always happy to see old faces and new faces." Sharon Knight, The Plough

But for local taxi driver Robbie there are mixed feelings - Latitude's great for business, but with it comes an element of concern.

It would be a really big boost to have this but there are lots of concerns with the virus. You don't want to have another peak. I am a bit nervous. Robbie Kemp, Taxi driver

If the festival goes ahead it certainly will show Suffolk is open for business. But with restrictions only due to be eased 3 days before the festival starts, a lot still hangs in the balance.