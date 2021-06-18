Latitude Festival will go ahead this year despite delay on restrictions lifting
Bosses of the popular Latitude Festival in Suffolk have today told ITV News Anglia that it will still go ahead, despite earlier this week the Prime Minister announcing a four-week delay in easing lockdown restrictions.
I have spent much of this week talking with the government and I am very confident
Melvin is also director of Leicester's Download Festival, a test event happening this weekend with 10,000 people - all monitored by government scientists to assess the virus' impact.
And last month he organised another test music festival in Liverpool with 5,000 fans.
So he, the festival director feels confident.
Here at The Plough in Wangford, they're pleased to hear that Latitude festival could still be on. For them, it always brings a busy few days.
But for local taxi driver Robbie there are mixed feelings - Latitude's great for business, but with it comes an element of concern.
If the festival goes ahead it certainly will show Suffolk is open for business. But with restrictions only due to be eased 3 days before the festival starts, a lot still hangs in the balance.