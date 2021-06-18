Luton teen who led police on 165mph chase is jailed

Play video

A teenager from Luton who led police on a 60 mile chase reaching speeds of up to 165mph has been jailed.

Usman Kiana raced past police after jumping a road block on the M1 in the East Midlands.

He then led a chasing pack on a 60 mile chase through Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and into Leicestershire where he crashed into a wall.

Kiana and three passengers then attempted to escape, but were unsuccessful. Despite the high speed pursuit, remarkably no-one was injured.

Usman Kiani Credit: Derbyshire Police

Kiani pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He has no previous convictions.

The 19-year-old was sentenced to a year in a young offender's institution and banned from driving for five and a half years.