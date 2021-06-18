A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a collision involving three cars this morning.

The driver of a Mercedes, a man in his 20's is thought tested positive after a roadside drugs test after a man in his 40's died following the collision in March, Cambridgeshire.

He remains at Addenbrooke's hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The incident happened at about 6am in Elm Road and involved a grey Mercedes C220, a grey Audi A4 and a Blue Ford Galaxy, which was parked with no-one inside.

A passenger from the Mercedes suffered slight injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, who is investigating, said: “I would be particularly keen to hear from any Elm Road residents who may have CCTV footage capturing the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 72 of 18 June.”