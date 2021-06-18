Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Meteorologist and Weather Presenter Chris Page

St James school in Colchester lies next to one of the most polluted areas of the town, where air pollution levels exceed those set by EU guidelines.

Yesterday (Thursday) was 'Clean Air Day' and children at the school have been talking about how they can help bring those levels down.

For the past year, the council's been running a campaign to get drivers to turn off their engines when stationary.

A giant inflatable ball is being used to show how children can be trapped inside a bubble of poor quality air when they're in a car with the engine idling.

People don't necessarily understand how the amount of pollution is coming out of each car and in each location.... In vehicles, pollution can actually be seven times higher than outside the vehicle, in terms of exposing yourself to pollution it can be worse than walking or cycling. Tim Savage, Senior scientific officer, Chelmsford City Council

Alastair Lewis is a professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of York.

The highest concentrations of air pollution in the UK are in city centres and by roadsides, but we also have pretty high concentrations in the suburbs and in the rural environment as well. So, although we think of it mainly as a city problem, in fact it affects everybody in the UK. Alistair Lewis, University of York

The impact on health is startling - according to Public Health England manmade air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to health in the UK, with between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths a year attributed to long-term exposure.

So what can we do?

There are simple solutions that can have an immediate effect. Walking or cycling instead of driving, moving away from gas boilers and log burners, even eating less meat can impact our air quality.

We can also stay aware - keeping an eye on air pollution warnings so we can make the best choices to keep ourselves healthy