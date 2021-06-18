Police are investigating a serious assault in Thetford

A man in his thirties is in a critical condition in hospital after he was found with stab wounds in Thetford.

Police were called to St Giles Lane last night (Thursday 17 June) shortly before 8.30pm following reports that a man aged in his 30s had been found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance attended the scene and the victim was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

He has since been transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it, to come forward.