Region prepares for home nations clash as England play Scotland at Euro 2020

Football fans across the East are preparing for tonight's home nations clash between England and Scotland at Euro 2020.

In Corby, otherwise known as "Little Scotland", support for the Tartan Army is strong. In fact, you'd have a hard time trying to find people supporting England.

The town is famous for its Scottish heritage after decades of incoming steel workers, so it was no surprise then to find out who these men were supporting at tonight's game.

According to the last census, there are around 7,000 Scottish people in Corby - that's around 12 per cent of the population.

Many of the pubs in the Corby will be full of fans hoping for goals against England, rather than for them.

Rob and Dylan Muir add some musical support to Scotland Credit: ITV Anglia

Rob and Dylan Muir from Corby are a father son Highland band duo. Rob plays the pipes, and Dylan the drums.

Rob admits that tonight might be a bit of a fraught affair, but ultimately he thinks Scotland will come out on top, a two nil win is his prediction.

For the Scots it's going to be tense, but we'll just have a party anyway, we'll have a few drinks and sing. Rob Muir, Piper

But getting behind your team comes with a warning to behave.

Fans are expected to sink three and a half million pints during tonight's Euros clash - but that is less than normal, as social distancing, capacity limits and Covid rules continue to make things tricky for pubs and venues.

The Murderer's in Norwich Credit: ITV Anglia

Phil Cutter, who's landlord at the Murderer's pub in Norwich said: "Showing the sport is really quite demoralising in some respects. People want to come out and celebrate. You know when England scored, everyone was out of their chairs and straight away we had to go over and say to them 'you need to sit down.

The plea from publicans is to stick to the rules, but they admit that's difficult to police given the circumstances.

Everything is all about trying to keep everyone under control and that's really very difficult under the circumstances. Phil Cutter, The Murderer's - Norwich

Mr Robb, a proud Scotsman was a bit outnumbered today Credit: ITV News Anglia

At Thorpe St Andrew School near Norwich Mr Robb was a bit outnumbered in PE this morning. He's a fiercely proud Scotsman surrounded by England fans.

"I get a lot of banter from staff. People leave things on my desk like tissues - saying only for Scotland supporters - that type of thing. But I think I'll get my own back tonight. I'll definitely be coming in on Monday if we win. I might phone in sick if we lose."

In Kesgrave, Jenny has even made her pets look patriotic.

Jenny in Kesgrave's "Three Lions" Credit: ITV Anglia

At Howard Junior School in King's Lynn has made its allegiances pretty clear. You could say they're a bit excited.

The kids at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn made their allegiances clear Credit: ITV Anglia

Assistant Headteacher Ashley Kirwan says the kids have been studying all of the different countries and learning songs, but now's the time to get behind England.

"Every single teacher in every single class has had an absolutely brilliant time. We've gone absolutely football crazy here."

So, as ever, football fans aren't all banging the same drum in terms of events on the pitch - but off it we all want the same thing; a memorable tournament, a welcome distraction and something to smile about.