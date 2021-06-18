Several people have been charged following a lengthy police investigation into the missing £10.25m that was loaned to Northampton Town FC.

Northamptonshire Police today confirmed that seven people have been charged in connection with the long-running investigation, almost six years after detectives began looking into the disappearance of cash loaned by Northampton Borough Council to Northampton Town FC to pay for the re-development of their East Stand.

Seven people will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Friday 16 July in respect of offences under Section 54(7) of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

A person providing a donation over £500 to a political party is legally required to give details of the source of the funds.

The six men and a woman, aged between 47 and 70, and from Buckinghamshire and Middlesex, are facing charges under the legislation dating back to 2014.

The defendants are:

Nutan Bhimjiyani, aged 60, and Sharad Bhimjiyani, aged 65, both of Headstone Lane, Harrow

Nirav Vinodray Sheth, aged 47, of Uppingham Avenue, Stanmore

Gary Platt, aged 65, of West Drive, Harrow

Alan Mayfield, aged 64, of Hill Farm Road, Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross

Leonard Western, aged 70, of Holmside Rise, South Oxley, Watford

Parekh Brijkumar, aged 65, of Broken Gate Lane, Denham.

It alleges they “without reasonable cause, being the principal donor of a donation of more than £500 to a registered party, namely Northampton South Conservative Association, failed to ensure that, at the time when the donation was received by the party, the party was given all such details in respect of the person treated as making the recordable donation as were required by virtue of paragraph 2 or 2A of Schedule 6 to the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000”.

Northamptonshire Police have said they will not make further comment until the conclusion of these legal proceedings.