Skateboarding will feature in the Olympics for the first time in Japan this summer but in one Northamptonshire town centre, it is still banned.

The council in Kettering outlawed skateboarding in the Market Place in 2016 - meaning skaters could get a £100 fine.

But campaigners say with the sport's new Olympic status, it is time the ban was lifted.

Illicit Skate shop has attracted customers from as far away as Birmingham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Travis Clayton owns a skate shop in Kettering but skateboarding is banned just a few hundred metres from his shop.

It's a positive thing for young people to get into or people of any age. It seems a bit silly you can ride a bike, rollerblade, scooter, through town but if you're on a skateboard it's on par with drunk and disorderly, fighting, begging - it doesn't really add up. Travis Clayton, Illicit Skate Shop

Metal strips have been fitted to discourage skaters. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The ban was included in a Public Spaces Protection Order - also known as a PSPO - by the borough council in 2016.

Clark Mitchell is a town councillor in Kettering and when he was a skater when he was younger.

This ban should be overturned as quickly as possible. Skateboarders aren't criminals and this ban criminalises young people. Cllr Clark Mitchell Kettering Town Council

There is a skate park in Kettering out on the edge of town. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Kettering Borough Council has now been replaced by North Northamptonshire Council.

It has said the ban was introduced after complaints from members of the public.

No fines have been issued since the ban was introduced.

The only place Dan can skate in the town centre is on this ramp inside Travis's shop. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's a mode of transport as well for a lot of people. I don't drive, I skate to work and skate from destination to destination. Dan Whitney, Skater

There will be a public consultation before the PSPO is renewed next year.