Skateboarding community calls to lift ban in Kettering town centre
Watch this video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes
Skateboarding will feature in the Olympics for the first time in Japan this summer but in one Northamptonshire town centre, it is still banned.
The council in Kettering outlawed skateboarding in the Market Place in 2016 - meaning skaters could get a £100 fine.
But campaigners say with the sport's new Olympic status, it is time the ban was lifted.
Travis Clayton owns a skate shop in Kettering but skateboarding is banned just a few hundred metres from his shop.
The ban was included in a Public Spaces Protection Order - also known as a PSPO - by the borough council in 2016.
Clark Mitchell is a town councillor in Kettering and when he was a skater when he was younger.
Kettering Borough Council has now been replaced by North Northamptonshire Council.
It has said the ban was introduced after complaints from members of the public.
No fines have been issued since the ban was introduced.
There will be a public consultation before the PSPO is renewed next year.