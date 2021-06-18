Skateboarding community calls to lift ban in Kettering town centre

  • Watch this video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

Skateboarding will feature in the Olympics for the first time in Japan this summer but in one Northamptonshire town centre, it is still banned.

The council in Kettering outlawed skateboarding in the Market Place in 2016 - meaning skaters could get a £100 fine.

But campaigners say with the sport's new Olympic status, it is time the ban was lifted.

Illicit Skate shop has attracted customers from as far away as Birmingham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Travis Clayton owns a skate shop in Kettering but skateboarding is banned just a few hundred metres from his shop.

Metal strips have been fitted to discourage skaters. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The ban was included in a Public Spaces Protection Order - also known as a PSPO - by the borough council in 2016.

Clark Mitchell is a town councillor in Kettering and when he was a skater when he was younger.

There is a skate park in Kettering out on the edge of town. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Kettering Borough Council has now been replaced by North Northamptonshire Council.

It has said the ban was introduced after complaints from members of the public.

No fines have been issued since the ban was introduced.

The only place Dan can skate in the town centre is on this ramp inside Travis's shop. Credit: ITV News Anglia

There will be a public consultation before the PSPO is renewed next year.