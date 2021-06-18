Tesco is set to launch its first checkout-free store in Welwyn Garden City following a successful trial for staff at its head office over the past year.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said plans are in the early stages but he is hopeful it can match the appeal of similar scan-and-go stores being rolled out by Amazon in the UK.

We have a system installed in our Express store in Welwyn Garden City (at head office), and we'll extend that to another store in the coming weeks and months to check it in a more urban environment. It's been opened about a year now, and it's working really well. Ken Murphy, Chief Executive

The news comes as Tesco revealed sales managed to stay in positive territory in the 13 weeks to May 29 compared with a year ago, despite the same period in 2020 being during the height of the first lockdown when supermarket shelves were stripped bare.go before the pandemic.

Mr Murphy also called on the UK Government to come to an agreement with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid potential issues facing supply chains between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Sticking with political agreements, he added he does not expect to see any changes in Tesco stores following the recent free trade deal struck between the UK and Australia, despite ministers hailing it as a boost for consumers.