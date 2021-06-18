Year long study launched into Covid control in care homes

A year long study into how Care Homes are coping with covid-19 infection controls is to be carried out by the UEA.

Researchers will work with more than 15 care homes in East Anglia to understand how residents, staff and visitors manage with things like mask wearing and visiting restrictions.

The findings will help establish what more can be done in the future to cope with infectious diseases.

The study, which has been funded by the National Institute of Health Research School of Social Care Research, will help identify what more could be done in future to support residents, families and care home staff cope with measures that aim to control and reduce infectious disease outbreaks.

From the start of the pandemic care homes put in place extra infection-control measures including restricting visitors, wearing additional protective equipment and changing how care is given.

We hope to gain as full a perspective as possible of what it has been like to live and work in care homes for older people during a time of infection transmission Lead researcher Dr Kathleen Lane

The study will start with an online staff survey to provide broad insights, followed by interviews with residents, family members and staff.