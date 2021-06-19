£20 million plan to revamp Harlow town centre

Twenty million pound plans have been put forward to revamp Harlow Town Centre.

The government's being asked for the cash as part of its Levelling Up Fund.

If Harlow Council is successful when the money is allocated later this year it will be spent transforming areas such as Playhouse Square, College Square and Market Square.

Harlow Council says the plan would bring major regeneration opportunities for the town.

Playhouse Quarter plan Credit: Harlow Council

The plan includes creating a Playhouse Quarter which would be an arts and cultural plaza improving the setting of two iconic landmark buildings, The Playhouse Theatre and St Paul's Church.

Proposals include a new building to extend The Playhouse with a new box office, café, exhibition and workshop spaces, and studios for creative uses and rehearsals.

Playhouse Square will become an area for outdoor performances and College Square and the area outside St Paul's Church will be improved.

Stone Cross Square plan Credit: Harlow Council

Stone Cross Square would be revamped to to provide a new green, social and leisure-focussed event and activity space.

Proposals include an outdoor cinema area, outdoor hospitality and dining spaces, areas for trading, exhibitions and specialist markets, new public sculpture and more landscaping to improve the look and feel of the area.