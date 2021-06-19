Play video

Hundreds of young people across the region have had their Covid vaccines at walk in centres today as part of the government's drive to accelerate the vaccine rollout.

As of yesterday anyone over the age of 18 can now book their vaccination.

However, the walk in centres are thought to be more appealing to younger people because an appointment isn't necessary.

Vaccination bus in Colchester. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A walk-in vaccine bus visited Colchester today, 19th June, and there were queues before it even opened its doors.

Hundreds of mostly young people were waiting to have their first vaccine.

Here's what some of them had to say:

The vaccine bus was put on by pharmacy group G M Graham's in conjunction with the local clinical commissioning group and the NHS.

Younger people don't like sticking to a plan so if they have an appointment, sometimes it's difficult for them to make it, whereas with walk in clinics it's easy for them to just turn up.... I think so many people want the vaccine now, they just want to start going back to normal. Natasha Jones, Vaccine manager, G.M. Graham's Pharmacies

Locations of the walk in centres are chosen in areas where there has been a low uptake of the vaccine so far.

The bus will visit bury st Edmunds tomorrow and return to colchester next week.

Peterborough's first walk-in vaccination centre. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Peterborough the city's first walk-in Covid vaccination centre opened its doors this morning, 19th June.

200 people were given their jab at the centre on Princes Street in the first 2 hours.

It's open all weekend and staff hope to vaccinate more than a thousand people each day.

Next weekend, walk-in jabs will be available at the Peterborough United Football Ground.

Walk in jabs will be available next weekend (June 26th-27th) at the Peterborough United Football Ground. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Here's what some of the young people getting vaccinated in Peterborough had to say:

