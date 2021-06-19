Hundreds of young people in the region head to walk-in Covid vaccination centres to get their first dose
Hundreds of young people across the region have had their Covid vaccines at walk in centres today as part of the government's drive to accelerate the vaccine rollout.
As of yesterday anyone over the age of 18 can now book their vaccination.
However, the walk in centres are thought to be more appealing to younger people because an appointment isn't necessary.
A walk-in vaccine bus visited Colchester today, 19th June, and there were queues before it even opened its doors.
Hundreds of mostly young people were waiting to have their first vaccine.
The vaccine bus was put on by pharmacy group G M Graham's in conjunction with the local clinical commissioning group and the NHS.
Locations of the walk in centres are chosen in areas where there has been a low uptake of the vaccine so far.
The bus will visit bury st Edmunds tomorrow and return to colchester next week.
In Peterborough the city's first walk-in Covid vaccination centre opened its doors this morning, 19th June.
200 people were given their jab at the centre on Princes Street in the first 2 hours.
It's open all weekend and staff hope to vaccinate more than a thousand people each day.
Next weekend, walk-in jabs will be available at the Peterborough United Football Ground.
