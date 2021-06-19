Latitude confirms it will be first major festival to take place this summer as even more acts announced
The organisers of Latitude Festival have added yet more names to the list of acts who will be performing.
It comes a day after bosses of the popular Suffolk music and arts event told ITV News Anglia that it will still go ahead, despite earlier this week the Prime Minister announcing a four-week delay in the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Latitude will become the first major festival to take place in the UK this summer.
Taking place between the 22nd and 25th of July 2021 at Henham Park, the festival will be headlined by Wolf Alice, Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand, Reginald D. Hunter and Simon Amstell.
If the festival goes ahead it certainly will show Suffolk is open for business.
But with restrictions due to be eased 3 days before the festival starts, a lot still hangs in the balance.
