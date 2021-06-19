The organisers of Latitude Festival have added yet more names to the list of acts who will be performing.

It comes a day after bosses of the popular Suffolk music and arts event told ITV News Anglia that it will still go ahead, despite earlier this week the Prime Minister announcing a four-week delay in the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Latitude will become the first major festival to take place in the UK this summer.

It’s been a long week after the Prime Minister’s announcement and while I was disappointed in the immediate aftermath of the statement, on reflection, I think it actually gives much more certainty of Latitude being able to happen than if he had loosened things on Monday because the country will have strangled the variant’s ability to spread to a greater degree through increased vaccination. Melvin Benn, Festival Director

Crowds at Latitude Festival 2019. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Taking place between the 22nd and 25th of July 2021 at Henham Park, the festival will be headlined by Wolf Alice, Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand, Reginald D. Hunter and Simon Amstell.

There will be more detail on the specifics next week but with this in mind, we are thrilled to announce these fantastic artists today. More details will follow but we’ll 100% keep you updated every step of the way. We’re very excited – it’s really happening!” Melvin Benn, Festival Director

If the festival goes ahead it certainly will show Suffolk is open for business.

But with restrictions due to be eased 3 days before the festival starts, a lot still hangs in the balance.

More acts have been added to the lineup. Credit: Latitude Festival

