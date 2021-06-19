Luton Town have completed the double signing of striker Cameron Jerome and midfielder Henri Lansbury.

Former Norwich City forward Jerome will officially join on a free transfer next month when his contract with MK Dons expires.

The 34-year-old scored 15 goals in 38 appearances in League One last season, and was part of the Norwich team that won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2015.

Ex-Arsenal trainee Lansbury will also join the club on July 1 when his deal with Bristol City comes to an end.

The 30-year-old played 16 times for the Robins in the Championship last season after moving to the club from Aston Villa.

"We’ve looked at so many front men now, and we felt that what he (Jerome) would give us, he's the best about," manager Nathan Jones said.

“We could have signed so many, but he’s the best about for us. He’s mobile, can run in behind, can hold it, links play, gets goals, has good presence, great experience, can press, works hard - he does all those things.

On Lansbury, Jones added: “He’s a fantastic midfield player, has had a wonderful career, been promoted from the division more than once, has played for some massive clubs and has real good pedigree.

“We want his quality, and we know he is going to bring that. But because we’ve got a relatively young midfield and have just signed another in Allan Campbell, it’s a real good signing because it gives us that balance in that midfield area.”

Alan Judge (left) and Frank Nouble (right). Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Colchester United have also signed two new players to strengthen their squad.

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge has agreed a two-year deal with the club, joining Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears in making the move down the A12, while striker Frank Nouble has also sealed a return to the the JobServe Community Stadium on a permanent basis.