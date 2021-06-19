Man dies and another arrested following three-car collision in Cambridgeshire

A man has died and another's been arrested following a three-car collision in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services were called to Elm road in March at around 6am on Friday 18th June.

There had been a crash involving a grey Mercedes C220, a grey Audi A4 and a Blue Ford Galaxy, which was parked with no-one inside.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s from March, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s from March, tested positive after a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

A passenger from the Mercedes suffered slight injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly those who may have dashcam footage.