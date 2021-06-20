11 year old boy suffers fractured jaw in bike robbery

An 11 year old boy has been left with a fractured jaw after being attacked by a group of teenagers who stole his bike in Essex.

Officers say he was approached by a group of around eight teenagers in Fifth Avenue in Chelmsford between 3.45pm and 4pm on Saturday 12 June.

He was assaulted and needed hospital treatment and had his black and white Giant bike (pictured), worth a three-figure sum, stolen.

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or has any CCTV, dash cam footage or doorbell footage to contact them.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Please quote 42/115142/21

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.