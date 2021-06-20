The Archbishop of Canterbury has taken to the streets of Cambridge to get a taste of life as a Big Issue vendor.

Justin Welby sold the magazine, alongside local vendor, Lee Welham, at his pitch outside the Round Church in Cambridge.

The Archbishop has been in Cambridge for the last six weeks on study leave andthe pair struck up a friendship.

Mr Welby spent 40 minutes with the 37-year-old vendor, selling copies of the magazine.

I'm hugely grateful to have had the chance to go on a shift with Lee and get a glimpse of what it's like selling The Big Issue. When we look at the life..of Jesus, who famously said he had no place to lay his head, it's clear that homelessness is an issue that matters profoundly to God and that tackling poverty together is the essential work of a society where every person is truly valued. Archbishop of Canterbury

The Big Issue seller says the people of Cambridge treats the vendors well Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Welham said: "It was brilliant to show the Archbishop that everyone does treat the vendors well around here. I've built a lovely community. Each and every one of these people here comes and says hello to me every morning."