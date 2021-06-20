Duchess of Cambridge says children's hospices needed more than ever

The Duchess of Cambridge says children's hospices are a lifeline and are needed now more than ever.

She is Patron of EACH, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, and has sent a message to mark Children's Hospice Week.

She has asked everyone to join her thanking the 54 children's hospices in the UK, describing their staff as incredible.

The awareness week has been organsed by 'Together for Short Lives' the umbrella group for children's palliative care charities.

The theme this year is 'Pushed to the Limits' to reflect how families have been during the pandemic.

Children's hospices are a lifeline, and I have been privileged to see first-hand the remarkable work they do. They give families the care and time they need to make treasured lifelong memories The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess became EACH Royal Patron in 2012 and has been a regular visitor to their hospices and released a series of messages in support of their work.

Over the last year EACH saw its fundraising events cancelled and the ability of community and corporate supporters to raise money severely impacted.

Its 43 shops, which raise vital income, had to close for 30 weeks.