Glass angel wings sculpture displayed at Ely Cathedral in honour of lives lost during pandemic
A pair of glass angel wings have taken centre stage at the Lady Chapel in Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire in memory of the lives lost to Covid.
The striking sculpture, named Solace, is 10 foot tall and was created by glass-blower Layne Rowe.
Layne's artwork, which comprises 160 individually blown glass feathers, took three months to make.
Layne’s work has been exhibited across the globe, appearing in top venues including the Ebeltoft glass museum in Denmark, and Brighton Museum & Art Gallery alongside Grayson Perry and Alexander McQueen.
The 49-year-old said he created the piece specifically for St Albans Cathedral at a time when the landmark was holding a memorial for those lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
Layne has produced a number of artworks relating to feathers, citing childhood memories of his family keeping racing pigeons and the desire to fly as a youngster as inspiration for his works.
And though Solace was created with the aim of bringing hope and unity to those affected by the pandemic, they also had a very personal meaning for Layne.
The piece will be on display in Ely for two months before heading to London as part of its tour around the UK.