Play video

Watch Sarah Cooper's report here

A pair of glass angel wings have taken centre stage at the Lady Chapel in Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire in memory of the lives lost to Covid.

The striking sculpture, named Solace, is 10 foot tall and was created by glass-blower Layne Rowe.

Layne's artwork, which comprises 160 individually blown glass feathers, took three months to make.

The wings are made up of 160 individual glass feathers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Layne’s work has been exhibited across the globe, appearing in top venues including the Ebeltoft glass museum in Denmark, and Brighton Museum & Art Gallery alongside Grayson Perry and Alexander McQueen.

The 49-year-old said he created the piece specifically for St Albans Cathedral at a time when the landmark was holding a memorial for those lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

To remember all the people during Covid that have been lost and the fact that there's still a lot of support around us - that's what they are, they're protection - it's about giving someone a big hug really and that's kind of what they mean to me and hopefully that's what everyone else will see in them. Layne Rowe, Glass craftsman

Layne Rowe Credit: ITV News Anglia

Layne has produced a number of artworks relating to feathers, citing childhood memories of his family keeping racing pigeons and the desire to fly as a youngster as inspiration for his works.

I do remember standing as a child, hands out wide, trying desperately with my eyes close to fly and, obviously, not actually succeeding, but the thought of being able to do it, was quite magical. Layne Rowe, Glass craftsman

And though Solace was created with the aim of bringing hope and unity to those affected by the pandemic, they also had a very personal meaning for Layne.

The white wings were also made during a time when my mum was suffering with motor neurone disease. She loved seeing my work, and though they were certainly a symbol of hope and there as a monument to the many coronavirus victims, in my heart they were also a tribute to my mum. Layne Rowe

The piece will be on display in Ely for two months before heading to London as part of its tour around the UK.