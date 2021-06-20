A man is in Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called at 03:55am in the early hours of today, Sunday 20 June, to reports that a man had been seriously injured following an incident on Winsford Road in the town.

A man in his 40s was found in the road with serious stab wounds.

Police have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He's been taken into custody for questioning.

Winsford Road has been completely closed off and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 68 of 20 June.